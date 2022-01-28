Ground report from Baghpat: Farmers nurse massive resentment against BJP; RLD candidates set to post wins

The veteran BJP candidate who has contested many times from the Siwalkhas assembly seat of Baghpat today has to face protests by people when he visits the constituency. But then, the truth is that many BJP candidates in Uttar Pradesh are getting to hear something unsavoury whenever they go among the farmers.

Some part of Siwalakhas assembly constituency falls in Meerut district but its environment is similar to Baghpat. The reason for this is that the assembly seat’s populace is purely rural and it can truly be called a farmer-dominated assembly seat.

This year, Ghulam Mohammad is the candidate of the SP-RLD alliance while BJP has fielded Manindar Pal Singh. The candidates of the Congress and BSP are Jagdish Sharma and Nanhe Pradhan respectively.

According to locals, the contest here is directly between the BJP and the RLD.

Chaudhary Mange of Khirwa village of Siwalkhas assembly constituency says that the constituency has a majority of Jats besides Muslims. 80 percent of the people are farmers. “Delhi is not far from us. We have seen the entire agitation. We have been cheated. The son of a minister in the Union government has mowed down farmers. But the minister has not been removed yet. This gives a very bad feeling to us,” he says.

He points out that the FIRs filed against the farmers for the developments in Delhi on January 26 last year have not been withdrawn yet. “The price of sugarcane is not being hiked. Farmers are not being paid. The crop has not doubled but the cost has doubled. The people in the village have decided to bring in a government that works for interests of the farmers. Those who are opposing the BJP are angry. They are waiting for the elections; their resentment will be reflected in the poll results,” he says.