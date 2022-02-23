Ground report from Lakhimpur Kheri: BJP trapped in 4th phase; Terai farmers angry

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, BJP is facing trouble after trouble. As the election process progresses, the BJP hopes for a better performance, which is not turning to reality.

In the Uttar Pradesh elections, voting has been held on 170 seats in three phases so far. So far, there has been enthusiasm among the voters against the BJP government. This is also because of the majority of Muslim, Jat and Yadav voters in the first three phases.

BJP's hope rests on the next phases, but in the fourth phase, the party is going to face more troubles. In fact, where elections are going to be held on February 23 in the fourth phase is the Terai region. This area of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Sitapur is also known as Mini Punjab.

Voting is also to be held in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri in the same phase. This entire area is still burning with the heat of the Tikunia incident. Tikunia is the same place where four farmers were mowed down to death by a vehicle on October 3, four months ago. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who was sent to jail for killing farmers, has been released on bail. There is tremendous resentment in the area after Ashish Mishra's bail. Farmers' anger is at its peak.

Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, went to Lakhimpur Kheri and described it as weak advocacy of the government and as rubbing salt on the wounds of the farmers. Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge of Bhartiya Kisan Union, says that some innocent farmers were also sent to jail in the cross-case on the day of Tikunia incident, their case is yet to be heard while the minister's son has come out on bail and instigating the farmers. Malik says that when their lawyer was pleading, the internet connection was cut. The government machinery stood in favour of Teni’s son. Farmers are left with no option but to vote against the BJP then.