Ground report from Lakhimpur Kheri: BJP trapped in 4th phase; Terai farmers angry
The release of Teni's son has become a big issue. Farmers claim that this is going to cost the BJP a lot. There is resentment in every house in Lakhimpur Kheri
In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, BJP is facing trouble after trouble. As the election process progresses, the BJP hopes for a better performance, which is not turning to reality.
In the Uttar Pradesh elections, voting has been held on 170 seats in three phases so far. So far, there has been enthusiasm among the voters against the BJP government. This is also because of the majority of Muslim, Jat and Yadav voters in the first three phases.
BJP's hope rests on the next phases, but in the fourth phase, the party is going to face more troubles. In fact, where elections are going to be held on February 23 in the fourth phase is the Terai region. This area of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Sitapur is also known as Mini Punjab.
Voting is also to be held in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri in the same phase. This entire area is still burning with the heat of the Tikunia incident. Tikunia is the same place where four farmers were mowed down to death by a vehicle on October 3, four months ago. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who was sent to jail for killing farmers, has been released on bail. There is tremendous resentment in the area after Ashish Mishra's bail. Farmers' anger is at its peak.
Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, went to Lakhimpur Kheri and described it as weak advocacy of the government and as rubbing salt on the wounds of the farmers. Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge of Bhartiya Kisan Union, says that some innocent farmers were also sent to jail in the cross-case on the day of Tikunia incident, their case is yet to be heard while the minister's son has come out on bail and instigating the farmers. Malik says that when their lawyer was pleading, the internet connection was cut. The government machinery stood in favour of Teni’s son. Farmers are left with no option but to vote against the BJP then.
Lakhimpur Kheri has four assembly constituencies. The district immediately adjacent to it, Pilibhit also has four assembly seats. At present, the BJP is holding all eight seats. Both the MPs are also from BJP and one of them has created trouble for his own party.
MP of Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, is constantly in the discussion for criticising the BJP's government in Uttar Pradesh. In this entire episode, he has been seen standing in favour of the farmers. Varun Gandhi is vocal against the policies of the government on digital platforms and its impact is visible on the area.
Sajjan Singh of Puranpur, a Sikh-dominated assembly seat of Pilibhit, says that Varun Gandhi understands the pain of the farmers, but not his party. Singh says that farmers in the Terai region risk their lives while farming, with floods coming in every year and destroying everyone's crops. "We fight with the overflowing rivers. We will also fight the government. We are not against anyone but the farmers should not have been mowed down by the car. Teni's son has done the worst thing. He came out of jail in four months. In the investigation of the SIT, it became clear that he deliberately attacked the farmers. Teni's son has committed murder and the government is protecting him. We will change the government."
The release of Teni's son has become a big issue. Sukhwinder Singh of Kheri's Palia claims that this is going to cost the BJP a lot. There is resentment in every house here. "To release the one who mowed the farmers is like humiliating them. They are doing this so that they can take political advantage of it, but we will do heavy damage. The BJP will be defeated on eight seats in both the districts and also at 24 assembly constituencies in Terai area dominated by farmers. Till now we were voters, now we have become activists." Farmers have taken it to heart, he said.
Mini Punjab has influence on 24 seats in Terai. Out of these, elections have been held on some seats in the third phase. These Sikh farmers form a majority here. In 1947, a large number of Sikhs from Pakistan and Punjab settled in Terai. In UP they have spread from Pilibhit, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rampur, Sitapur and Bahraich to Gonda. Interestingly, these farmers have been backing the BJP since 2014. They have an impact on about two dozen assembly seats in the Terai region. Labourers and traders also maintain cordial relations with these farmers.
Satnam Singh, father of Lovepreet, the youth who died after being mowed by a car in Tikunia village, says that BJP leaders are not campaigning in villages. "They are just campaigning in the city. Farmers and labourers live in villages, they are full of resentment. Minister Teni's son returned in 128 days and my son will never return, he has become a martyr. The farmers who were sent to jail in the cross case are not even being heard."
There is also an issue of outstanding payment of sugarcane farmers here. After the destruction of crops due to floods, non-receipt of compensation and non-procurement on MSP is another problem. A farmer from Nighasan, Joginder Singh, says that this problem is going on, but the blame for the killings committed by the bull (referred to the son of union minister Teni) is also the head of this government. "Here a farm labourer from every village was hit by a bull. The bull is left a vagabond and has become a killer. During the election, now the Prime Minister is talking about its solution, now we will see the bull. Whoever defeats BJP, we will vote for him."
(Translated by Abhir More)