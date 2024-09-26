Gujarat Congress stages protest against rape-murder of 6-year-old in Dahod

Gujarat Congress on Thursday staged a protest against the "worsening law and order situation" in BJP-ruled Gujarat in the wake of the brutal murder of a six-year-old girl student by the principal of a government school in the tribal-dominated district of Dahod.

Congress leaders and workers took out a padyatra from the state Congress office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to the statue of Swami Vivekananda near the Town Hall and protested against the "sleeping" BJP government. The accused principal is a member of the RSS, alleged the main Opposition party.

The accused Govind Nat was arrested on 22 September. The Gujarat Congress has asserted that Nat is associated with the RSS-BJP. Photographs of him at events organised by the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, as well as with former BJP minister Arjunsinh Chauhan, went viral on Wednesday.