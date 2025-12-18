Gujarat: Surat court allows govt plea to lift sedition case on BJP MLA Hardik Patel

In yet another reminder that sedition, like many other serious charges, appears to be a flexible concept in Gujarat, a Surat court on Thursday allowed the state government to withdraw a sedition case dating back to the 2015 Patidar reservation agitation against BJP MLA Hardik Patel and three others — bringing formal closure to a case that once carried the threat of life imprisonment.

The application to withdraw the case was accepted by principal district and sessions judge R.A. Trivedi, clearing Patel, now a ruling BJP legislator, along with his former associates Alpesh Kathiria, Vipul Desai and Chirag Desai. Patel, it may be recalled, was once portrayed by the same state machinery as a dangerous agitator who allegedly incited violence against the police. That phase, it seems, belongs to a less politically convenient past.

The sedition case stemmed from Patel’s role as the convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) during the violent agitation for OBC reservation in 2015. An FIR was registered at Surat’s Amroli police station in October that year after Patel allegedly made remarks urging Patidar youth to kill police personnel instead of choosing suicide — comments that police then said crossed the line from protest into criminal conspiracy.

Accordingly, Patel was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition), 115 (abetment of offence) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). At the time, the chargesheet spoke ominously of pre-planned violence, inflammatory messaging and a coordinated attempt to destabilise law and order — language that has aged rather differently now that Patel sits on the treasury benches.