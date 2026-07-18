Hanumangarhi row deepens as Shankaracharya, Brij Bhushan contradict Yogi

The political storm over Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that namaz was once offered on the steps of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya intensified on Friday, 17 July, with Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav all rejecting the assertion and demanding that the chief minister substantiate his remarks.

The controversy stems from Adityanath's speech in Ayodhya on 10 July, in which he accused the Samajwadi Party of allowing namaz to be offered on the steps of the Hanumangarhi temple during its tenure in office. The chief minister made the remarks while countering Opposition criticism over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, arguing that those questioning the BJP had themselves insulted Hindu faith.

Addressing reporters in Gonda, Swami Avimukteshwaranand launched a direct challenge to the chief minister. "Chief minister Yogi Adityanath should prove when namaz was ever offered on the steps of Hanumangarhi. If he cannot prove it, he should resign," the seer said.

He accused the chief minister of making false statements on the sacred land of Ayodhya. "The chief minister should be ashamed. He is speaking lies on the sacred land of Ayodhya," he said.

The Shankaracharya also reportedly said he would urge the mahants of Hanumangarhi to bar Adityanath from entering the temple if he failed to substantiate the allegation. If that did not happen, he said, he would himself stop visiting Hanumangarhi.