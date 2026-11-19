Several senior Congress leaders also paid floral tributes to the former prime minister at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal were among those who attended the tribute ceremony.

Kharge remembered Indira Gandhi as India's 'Iron Lady', describing her as a symbol of courage, struggle and strong leadership. He said her dedication, determination and contributions towards protecting the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty would continue to inspire generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister in a post on X, remembering her on her birth anniversary.

Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar also recalled her contributions to India's political and economic development, highlighting her role in strengthening agricultural production, expanding banking access and supporting the country's space and nuclear programmes.

Indira Gandhi was born on 19 November 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She served as India's Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on 31 October 1984.

Her birth anniversary is also observed as National Integration Day in recognition of her contributions to the country.

With PTI inputs