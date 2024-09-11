Haryana cabinet asks governor dissolve Assembly to avoid summoning House

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday recommended to governor Bandaru Dattatreya to dissolve the Assembly to avoid summoning the House before the expiry of the six-month period from the last sitting.

"The State Cabinet, which met here (Wednesday evening) accorded approval to a proposal regarding the dissolution of the 14th Haryana Vidhan Sabha," an official release said in Chandigarh.

"The proposal will now be sent to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for approval. Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India gives the Governor of a state the power to dissolve the state's legislative assembly," it said.

The term of the current Vidhan Sabha expires on 3 November. Elections have already been announced in Haryana, scheduled to be held on 5 October, with the results slated to be issued on 8 October.