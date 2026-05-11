Haryana civic polls: Congress flags 17,086 duplicate voters in Panchkula

As voting took place for Haryana’s municipal corporation elections, the Congress alleged large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls in Panchkula, claiming that thousands of fake and duplicate voters had been added to the voter list.

Senior Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal accused the BJP of relying not on “Modi magic” but on “voter manipulation” to secure electoral victories, and alleged complicity on the part of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a social media post, Sappal claimed that a detailed verification exercise conducted by local Congress workers in Panchkula had uncovered massive irregularities in the electoral rolls.

According to him, the party identified 17,086 duplicate entries linked to 8,543 voters whose names allegedly appeared in two or more places with different voter identification numbers.

He further alleged that Congress workers, during physical verification at polling booths, found that at least 11,065 voters listed in the rolls had either died or permanently shifted from the area.