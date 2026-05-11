PM’s appeal exposes gap between economic reality, govt narrative: Congress

The Congress on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for austerity measures points to deeper economic troubles than the government has publicly acknowledged.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister’s remarks during a rally in Hyderabad indicated that the country’s economic situation may be far more severe than official figures suggest.

In a post on X, Ramesh claimed the government could be preparing the public for stringent austerity measures, including a possible rise in fuel prices.

“The economic reality on the ground is very different from the government’s narrative,” he said, pointing to stagnant real wages, rising household debt and weak private investment in job-generating sectors.

The Congress leader argued that the Centre was attempting to create public acceptance for difficult economic decisions by urging citizens to cut back on spending and consumption.

The opposition party had earlier criticised Modi over his remarks advising people to use petroleum products carefully amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Congress accused the government of failing to adequately safeguard India’s energy security despite the prolonged geopolitical tensions affecting global supply chains.