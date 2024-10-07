Haryana votes to be counted tomorrow, Congress, BJP face-off

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana Assembly poll results on Tuesday, with the ruling BJP confident of retaining power for a third term, and the Congress, which has been out of power for 10 years, more than hopeful of making a comeback.

Officials said all preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the counting process which begins at 8.00 am on 8 October. "A three-tier security arrangement has been made at counting venues," Haryana's chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal told PTI on Monday.

The elections in Haryana are the first major direct contest between the BJP and the Congress following the Lok Sabha polls, and the result here could be used by the winners to build a narrative in their favour in other states where polls due over the next few months.

The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats are likely to see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

In an official statement later, CEO Agarwal said 93 counting centres have been set up across 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state. Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly seats, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 segments. To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by Election Commission of India, the release said.

Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of electronic voting machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes. Accurate information on each round of counting will be uploaded in a timely manner, the CEO said.