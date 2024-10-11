Hema committee: Speaker rejects adjournment motion, Oppn walks out

Kerala speaker A.N. Shamseer on Friday rejected an adjournment motion proposed by the Opposition UDF’s Vadakara MLA K.K. Rema regarding the Hema committee report, stating that the issue was sub judice.

The Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) claimed that the Left government in Kerala was on the “defensive” regarding the incidents of sexual harassment and abuse outlined in the Justice K. Hema committee report, which is why the matter was not being discussed in the state assembly.

The Opposition's allegations followed Shamseer's refusal to grant permission for a notice submitted by UDF MLAs to adjourn the House and discuss the alleged lack of further investigation into the report's findings. The speaker explained that the motion was denied because the issue was currently under active consideration by the Kerala High Court.

Additionally, the speaker did not permit Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to deliver a walkout speech, emphasising that the decision to reject the motion was his alone, not that of the government. “When the chair itself rejects the motion, it is against parliamentary decorum to make a walkout speech. However, you may make a brief walkout statement,” the speaker remarked.

Satheesan informed the speaker that he was responsible for bringing the issue to the assembly as an adjournment motion. “When we raised a related question, you instructed us to submit it as a submission or something other than a question,” he stated. Nevertheless, the Opposition leader did not challenge the speaker’s decision and staged a walkout without incident.

Later, he told reporters that the speaker’s actions were unfair, noting that there have been numerous precedents of the assembly discussing issues that were in court. The 'solar case' was a notable example, he remarked.