Her memories are my strength: Rahul Gandhi’s tribute to Indira Gandhi

The Congress paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Tuesday, 19 November, with Rahul Gandhi saying that it is from his grandmother that he learnt that real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest.

Indira Gandhi, often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on 19 November 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal' in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes at the Indira Gandhi Memorial at 1, Safdarjung Road.

Sharing a quote by Indira Gandhi in a post on X, Kharge said crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of the 'Iron Lady of India' for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership who selflessly contributed to nation building.

"She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary," he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "(My) grandmother was an example of both courage and love. It is from her that I have learnt that the real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest."