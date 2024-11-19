Indira Gandhi protected environment, which is under ‘systematic assault’: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday, 19 November, hailed former prime minister Indira Gandhi's contribution in shaping laws and institutions protecting the environment and natural heritage, which he claimed were under "systematic assault" these past few years.

Ramesh's remarks came on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

"Today is the 107th birth anniversary of an extraordinary woman, who was not just born into history but who went on to shape it in so many ways. She would often quote the advice given by her grandfather - There are those who work and there are those who claim credit; try to be in the first group since there is far less competition there!" he said.

Indira Gandhi worked untiringly but without making bombastic claims, Ramesh said.