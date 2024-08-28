Himanta’s ‘Miya Muslim’ comment: Pure venom, actionable, says Sibal

BJP leader and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, known for his incendiary statements against Muslims, has once again ignited controversy by asserting that he will not allow Assam to become a Muslim-majority state.

Sarma's remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from Opposition parties and the legal community, with the Congress accusing him of fanning communal flames for political gain.

Supreme court lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said Sarma's comments are "actionable", and silence is not an answer to this kind of "communal politics".

During a state Assembly session on 27 August, Sarma made the controversial statement after Opposition parties moved an adjournment motion to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in Assam, particularly in the wake of the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

Instead of addressing the pressing issue, Sarma shifted the focus to his long-standing communal agenda, stating, "I will take sides. I will not let Assam become a 'land of the miyas'."