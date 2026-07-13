'Honoured' to receive BJP's Rs 100-crore 'love letter': Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday mocked a legal notice served on him by the BJP as a "love letter", saying it proved he was a political force the party could not ignore.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP served the notice over Abdullah's allegations that the party had attempted to bribe National Conference (NC) legislators with cash and ministerial berths to topple his government.

The BJP has threatened to file a Rs 100-crore defamation suit if Abdullah fails to substantiate the allegations or issue a public apology.

"I have received a letter from a lawyer, an electronic copy. I consider this a great honour as I am the only politician in Jammu and Kashmir to have been bestowed with a love letter like this by the BJP," Abdullah told reporters at the NC headquarters in Srinagar.

"I consider it a mark of respect that I am obviously a political force in Jammu and Kashmir that they cannot ignore," he added.

Abdullah said he had expected the BJP to respond politically to what he described as a political statement, but the party had instead chosen to take the legal route.

"It is symbolic of the way the BJP fights. They take political fights and hide behind the courts," he said.

The chief minister said he could have made the same allegations inside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and invoked legislative privilege, shielding the remarks from challenges outside the House.