UT with dual power structure worst form of government: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has described the present Union Territory governance model in Jammu and Kashmir as the “worst form of government”, arguing that the dual power structure between the elected administration and the Lieutenant Governor’s office has created administrative complications and weakened democratic accountability.

In an interview with PTI, Abdullah reiterated his demand for restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and said significant progress had nevertheless been made in resolving differences with the Centre over rules governing administrative powers and transaction of business.

“I continue to maintain that view. I continue to believe that a system of Union Territory with an assembly is by far the worst form of government that you can come up with,” Abdullah said.

The chief minister questioned the rationale behind treating Jammu and Kashmir, which has a 90-member elected Assembly, on the same footing as smaller Union Territories such as Puducherry, which has a significantly smaller legislature.

“Can you not see the difference between a tiny one with 30 MLAs and one with 90 MLAs?” Abdullah asked while referring to the governance structure.

‘Recipe for disaster’

Abdullah said the coexistence of elected and unelected power centres was proving counterproductive, especially in areas linked to governance and crisis response.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam tragedy, he argued that keeping elected representatives away from law and order-related decision-making served little purpose and weakened accountability mechanisms.

The National Conference leader also said several institutions that previously functioned under the elected state government — including universities, the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and the Power Development Corporation — should naturally remain under the elected administration even within the Union Territory framework.