Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of targeting families of political rivals

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on 20 April accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting family members of political opponents, questioning what he described as the party’s inability to “compete directly” in electoral politics.

Addressing a public rally in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district, Abdullah alleged that investigative actions against Opposition leaders had extended to their relatives despite lack of evidence.

“Is your system so weak that you cannot compete with us directly, and instead go after family members?” he said, referring to the BJP.

Allegations of harassment and misuse of agencies

Abdullah claimed that repeated allegations against Opposition leaders had failed to stand scrutiny, and when no evidence emerged, attention shifted to their families.

“They keep bringing allegations repeatedly, but none of these accusations holds — nothing comes out of them,” he said.

Citing the example of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Abdullah alleged that his family members had faced administrative action without justification.

“If Surinder Choudhary has entered politics and defeated the BJP’s candidate, how is that his brother’s fault?” he asked.

He further claimed that Choudhary’s brother was denied promotions and subjected to transfers despite there being no requirement. “When promotions in a batch take place, who gets left out? Surinder Choudhary’s brother — simply because of who he is related to,” Abdullah alleged.

The BJP has not immediately responded to the allegations.