Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of targeting families of political rivals
J&K Chief Minister alleges harassment of relatives, outlines welfare measures at Rajouri rally
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on 20 April accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting family members of political opponents, questioning what he described as the party’s inability to “compete directly” in electoral politics.
Addressing a public rally in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district, Abdullah alleged that investigative actions against Opposition leaders had extended to their relatives despite lack of evidence.
“Is your system so weak that you cannot compete with us directly, and instead go after family members?” he said, referring to the BJP.
Allegations of harassment and misuse of agencies
Abdullah claimed that repeated allegations against Opposition leaders had failed to stand scrutiny, and when no evidence emerged, attention shifted to their families.
“They keep bringing allegations repeatedly, but none of these accusations holds — nothing comes out of them,” he said.
Citing the example of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Abdullah alleged that his family members had faced administrative action without justification.
“If Surinder Choudhary has entered politics and defeated the BJP’s candidate, how is that his brother’s fault?” he asked.
He further claimed that Choudhary’s brother was denied promotions and subjected to transfers despite there being no requirement. “When promotions in a batch take place, who gets left out? Surinder Choudhary’s brother — simply because of who he is related to,” Abdullah alleged.
The BJP has not immediately responded to the allegations.
Political messaging and electoral assertions
Abdullah asserted that leaders in his party speak on issues concerning all communities and do not seek to divide people.
“Whenever he speaks in the assembly, he speaks for everyone — about rights, statehood and brotherhood,” he said, referring to Choudhary.
He also expressed confidence in Choudhary’s electoral prospects, saying he would defeat any BJP candidate fielded against him.
Welfare measures and governance priorities
Outlining his government’s agenda, Abdullah said the administration was focused on improving public services and easing economic hardship.
“We are here to improve schools, hospitals, roads, reduce unemployment and poverty,” he said.
He reiterated commitments to regularise daily wage workers and enhance honorarium for Aanganwadi and ASHA workers.
The chief minister also referred to welfare measures announced in the budget, including provision of six free LPG cylinders annually to economically weaker households, phased relief in electricity charges and free bus travel for women.
Political tensions between the BJP and regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir have remained high, particularly over issues of governance, administrative decisions and electoral competition.
Allegations of misuse of agencies and targeting of political opponents have been raised by various Opposition leaders in recent years, while the ruling party has maintained that actions are taken in accordance with law.