J&K: BJP walks out amid uproar in Assembly over Abdullah remarks

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed noisy scenes for a second straight day on Wednesday, 11 February as BJP legislators demanded an apology from chief minister Omar Abdullah over remarks they described as “unparliamentary”, eventually staging a walkout when their demand went unmet.

The confrontation traces back to exchanges earlier in the week during a debate in which Abdullah — responding to interruptions from opposition benches — made sharp remarks directed at BJP members, including a Hindi phrase interpreted by the party as suggesting they had been politically “hit with shoes”. BJP legislators said the comment was insulting and violated parliamentary decorum, triggering immediate protests and calls for an unconditional apology.

The exchange occurred as Abdullah was speaking on policy concerns, including potential regional implications of the interim India–US trade arrangement. He warned that sectors central to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy — particularly horticulture and dry fruit producers — could face increased competition if market openings were not carefully calibrated, arguing that local livelihoods needed safeguarding in the face of global trade shifts. His intervention was interrupted repeatedly, setting the stage for the heated verbal clash that followed.

Addressing reporters after the initial uproar, Abdullah refused to concede to the BJP’s demand while indicating he had been prepared to moderate his language. “Had they allowed me to speak, I would have withdrawn my words myself… I was ready to withdraw them and say the same thing in a different manner,” he said.

He added that events inside the chamber had since hardened his position: “There is no question of offering an apology now. What has been said is already on record… since they did not allow me to speak, there is no question of apologising.”