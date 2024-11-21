Hope Centre will investigate allegations against Adani group: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday, 21 November, said the Centre should take the allegations against the Adani group seriously and investigate the matter thoroughly.

The former chief minister said while he does not have much information about the issue related to the Adani group, there have been allegations of wrong doing earlier as well.

"If it has happened, it needs to be investigated," he said.

"There is a demand for JPC. I hope the central government will take the issue seriously and investigate it thoroughly," Abdullah told reporters.