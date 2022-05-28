Hot air balloons: While BJP and Shiv Sena get busy sniping at each other, people's concerns ignored

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, more specifically Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, have been busy snapping and snarling at each other for the past few weeks. But significantly, allegations they levelled were abstract, philosophical, and totally unsubstantiated. Talk of hot air balloons.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya alleged that Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of the chief minister, had amassed a lot of wealth and owned a dozen bungalows in Alibaug. Now, if correct, this would have truly destroyed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. But while Uddhav Thackeray was not expected to react and ignored the salvo, BJP workers were also flummoxed when Fadnavis did not make even a passing reference at a rally of ‘North Indians’ in Mumbai.

People now suspect there is a friendly bout between Thackeray and Fadnavis. As CM, Thackeray has access to all information and documents regarding corruption by various ministers in the previous government. If exposed it would embarrass Fadnavis but also Uddhav Thackeray, for the Sena had been an equal partner in the Fadnavis government.

Fadnavis in fact talks only of the intangibles – how Bal Thackeray would never have supported an alliance with the Congress or, ironically how Uddhav Thackeray is following in his father’s footsteps for Balasaheb had supported Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. Both leaders are engaging in raising a lot of sound and fury but have avoided raising substantive issues and allegations of corruption.