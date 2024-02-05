'How are you OBC?' Rahul Gandhi responds to PM Modi's Parliament speech
Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's OBC claim, says PM keeps saying India has only two castes — rich and poor
Retaliating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations against the Congress and other opposition parties in Parliament, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it is important to change the mindset of considering someone small or big.
In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress leader — currently in Jharkhand with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which he is leading — asked, “Why is PM Modi scared of the caste census?"
Delivering his motion of thanks speech on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi not only criticised the Congress and opposition parties, but also targeted former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.
The PM also accused the Congress-led UPA government of committing an injustice against backward communities and referring to himself, said while Congress leaders keep counting the number of OBCs (Other Backward Classes) in the government, they fail to see the biggest OBC.
"Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are in the government. Can't you see the biggest OBC here (pointing at himself)?" PM Modi asked.
In response Gandhi wrote, “Meanwhile, the Prime Minister often says there are only two castes in the country — rich and poor, but today in Parliament, he described himself as the 'biggest OBC'.
"It is important to change this mentality of considering someone small and someone big. Be it OBC, Dalit, or tribal, economic and social justice cannot be provided to them without counting them. If Modi ji has so much to say, why is he afraid of counting?"
Gandhi repeated his question at a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally in Ranchi, asking, "If we don’t even know how many tribals, Dalits, minorities, and backward classes are there in the country, then how can nyay (justice) be served?
"As soon as we spoke about the caste census, Narendra Modi said there was no caste in the country. There are only two castes — one is poor, and the other is rich. If there are only two castes in the country, Mr Modi, then how are you OBC? How did you become OBC?"
