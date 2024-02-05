What Nehru, Indira actually said and what PM Modi says they said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, named former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, and called out the "inadequacies" of the chair that they held.

Mocking the Opposition for a "lacklustre performance in an election year" in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi touched upon the supposed statements by the two former Congress prime ministers to point out their "lack of faith" in their own citizens.

In a clear reference to Nehru’s Independence Day speech of 1959, Modi said: “Nehru had said from Red Fort that Indians don't have a habit of working hard. He said that we Indians don't work as hard as those in Europe, Japan, China, Russia and the US. Nehru thought Indians were lazy.”

Here's what Nehru actually said, in his Urdu-Hindi speech: "In India, we have not been in the habit of working hard. It’s not our fault, sometimes such habits are formed. But the fact is we don’t work as hard as Europeans, Japanese, Chinese, Russians or Americans. Don’t think those countries developed by some magic, they became so because of hard work and intelligence,” Nehru said in his Independence Day speech of 1959.

"Nehru thought that Indians were lazy and of lesser intelligence," PM Modi said on Monday amid slogan-shouting and angry protests by Congress parliamentarians.