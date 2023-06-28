How many people know about UCC? Real issues are unemployment, corruption: Kamal Nath

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for the Uniform Civil Code while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday responded, saying that most people are not aware of UCC and the main issues bothering them are unemployment and corruption.

Responding to a press query, former chief minister Kamal Nath said, "How many people know about UCC? There are issues of unemployment and corruption in Madhya Pradesh."

He also said the BJP has sidelined Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Assembly elections.