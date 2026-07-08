How strong is India’s passport? Global index ranks it 125th, fuelling political sparring

Amid the ongoing debate over whether a passport can serve as documentary proof of citizenship, a fresh global ranking has ignited a political row, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of weakening the Indian passport and questioning the government's claims of making India a 'Vishwaguru'.

According to the Global Passport Index 2026, India ranks 125th among 197 countries, down from 124th last year. Published by Global Citizen Solutions, the index assesses passports based on global mobility, investment potential and quality of life.

The report says Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to just 26 countries. In the overall rankings, India is placed behind countries such as the Philippines, Morocco, Uzbekistan and Namibia.

Seizing on the findings, the Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oft-repeated assertion that India has become a "Vishwaguru", saying, "Numbers speak louder than jumlas."