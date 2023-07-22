HP CM requests to release disaster fund of Rs 315.80 crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday requested the Union government to release a disaster fund of Rs 315.80 crore that has been withheld for the past few years.

He said an amount of Rs 121.71 crore was allocated in 2020-21 and Rs 133.56 crore in 2021-22 under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Rs 61.07 crore for 2019-20 under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The delay was attributed to objections raised by the Accountant General which the state has resolved, the Chief Minister said. Now that all objections have been cleared, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgency of the situation as the state has faced severe devastation caused by incessant rains and flashfloods.

He said to address the immediate needs arising from the natural calamity, the state government is urging the Centre to expedite the release of the allocated funds. Sukhu said the amount, if released promptly, will play a crucial role in assisting the state's recovery efforts and providing much-needed relief to those affected by the disaster.