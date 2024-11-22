HPMC to establish a winery in Shimla district: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, 21 November, said the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corp (HPMC) would establish a winery at Parala in Shimla district.

The winery, to be built with an estimated cost of Rs 86 crore, is expected to boost the horticulture sector while opening up new employment opportunities for local residents.

The chief minister said the government has granted a license to the HPMC to proceed with the establishment of the winery. This initiative would significantly benefit the fruit growers of Himachal Pradesh by providing them with better and more remunerative prices for their produce, particularly apples, peaches and plums.

“The winery at Parala represents a major step forward in value addition to horticultural produce, ensuring not only economic empowerment of the growers but also enhancing the state's reputation as a hub for quality fruit-based products,” said Sukhu.

He said the project aligns with the government's commitment to strengthen the horticulture and agriculture sectors by promoting modern infrastructure and innovative solutions.