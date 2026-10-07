Bengal: Humayun Kabir says he'll quit politics as 'BJP links' return to haunt him

Humayun Kabir threatens to quit politics after accusing police and administration of favouring BJP during Rejinagar by-election.

Trinamool Congress renews allegations that Kabir helped BJP by splitting Muslim votes in 2026 Assembly election.

Kabir says he may resign as Naoda MLA, but his next move remains uncertain.

Humayun Kabir’s alleged proximity to the BJP has come under fresh scrutiny after the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief broke down before the media on Wednesday, 7 October and threatened to quit active politics, a day after the Rejinagar by-election in West Bengal, in which he accused the police and administration of working in the BJP’s favour.

The opposition Trinamool Congress has long accused Kabir of acting as a 'BJP agent' in the 2026 Assembly election — which brought the BJP to power — by splitting Muslim votes in Murshidabad. The latest outburst has revived questions about his political manoeuvring, even as Kabir alleges that his own party was denied a fair contest in Rejinagar.

Mamata-AITC MLA and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that Kabir had helped the BJP electorally and could do so again. “We all know that he acted as a BJP agent during the 2026 Assembly elections. There were allegations that he had taken hundreds of crores of rupees to help the BJP by dividing Muslim votes in the name of the Babri Masjid (which Kabir said he would build in Murshidabad). He could not accept the fact that the same BJP is now acting against him in his own area. I believe he will help the BJP again in the future,” Ghosh said.

The allegations of payment and collusion have not been independently established. Kabir has consistently rejected the suggestion that he is a vote-splitter, portraying himself instead as a leader acting in the interests of his constituents.

Visibly emotional on Wednesday, Kabir apologised to the people of Rejinagar and said he was considering withdrawing from active politics. His son Golam Nabi Azad contested the by-election for the AJUP. Kabir had won both Naoda and Rejinagar in the 2026 Assembly election but vacated the latter, necessitating the by-poll.