Bengal: Humayun Kabir says he'll quit politics as 'BJP links' return to haunt him
TMC accuses Kabir of helping BJP split Muslim votes in 2026 as tearful MLA protests detention during Rejinagar by-election
Humayun Kabir threatens to quit politics after accusing police and administration of favouring BJP during Rejinagar by-election.
Trinamool Congress renews allegations that Kabir helped BJP by splitting Muslim votes in 2026 Assembly election.
Kabir says he may resign as Naoda MLA, but his next move remains uncertain.
Humayun Kabir’s alleged proximity to the BJP has come under fresh scrutiny after the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief broke down before the media on Wednesday, 7 October and threatened to quit active politics, a day after the Rejinagar by-election in West Bengal, in which he accused the police and administration of working in the BJP’s favour.
The opposition Trinamool Congress has long accused Kabir of acting as a 'BJP agent' in the 2026 Assembly election — which brought the BJP to power — by splitting Muslim votes in Murshidabad. The latest outburst has revived questions about his political manoeuvring, even as Kabir alleges that his own party was denied a fair contest in Rejinagar.
Mamata-AITC MLA and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that Kabir had helped the BJP electorally and could do so again. “We all know that he acted as a BJP agent during the 2026 Assembly elections. There were allegations that he had taken hundreds of crores of rupees to help the BJP by dividing Muslim votes in the name of the Babri Masjid (which Kabir said he would build in Murshidabad). He could not accept the fact that the same BJP is now acting against him in his own area. I believe he will help the BJP again in the future,” Ghosh said.
The allegations of payment and collusion have not been independently established. Kabir has consistently rejected the suggestion that he is a vote-splitter, portraying himself instead as a leader acting in the interests of his constituents.
Visibly emotional on Wednesday, Kabir apologised to the people of Rejinagar and said he was considering withdrawing from active politics. His son Golam Nabi Azad contested the by-election for the AJUP. Kabir had won both Naoda and Rejinagar in the 2026 Assembly election but vacated the latter, necessitating the by-poll.
“I apologise to the people of Rejinagar from all walks of life. In the near future, I will step away from politics and everything else,” Kabir said. He alleged that votes had been “looted” and that his party’s polling agents were prevented from sitting at booths. He also accused the police and administration of helping the BJP.
“I could not protest when votes were being looted. So, what was the point? I will seek the opinion of the people of Naoda. If they give me permission, I might even resign as an MLA and quit active politics,” he said.
Kabir was detained by police for around 12 hours on polling day after repeated confrontations with officers. Following his release, he alleged that he had been detained because the BJP knew it would lose the election. On Wednesday, he remained defiant, directing his anger at the state government and the police.
“I loathe a democratic framework where a police officer holding the rank of sub-inspector can forcibly pick up an elected MLA and detain him for 12 hours. I will also stay away from this police minister, Suvendu Adhikari,” he said.
Kabir also declared that he would not attend the Assembly while Adhikari remained chief minister. At another point, however, he suggested that he might attend sessions but would stay away whenever the chief minister was present.
The BJP, meanwhile, dismissed Kabir’s emotional appeal. BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh accused him of shedding “crocodile tears” and said, “This is Humayun Kabir’s dishonesty. I appeal to the people of Bengal not to be misled by these crocodile tears.”
Kabir’s political journey has taken him through the Congress, the TMC and the BJP before he returned to the Trinamool camp and eventually formed the AJUP. His controversial pledge to build a Babri Masjid propelled him into the spotlight and helped consolidate his image among sections of the Muslim electorate. Even while threatening to retire from politics, he reiterated his commitment to the mosque project.
During the 2026 Assembly election, his party’s performance in Murshidabad became a point of contention, with opponents arguing that the AJUP drew Muslim votes away from the TMC and indirectly benefited the BJP. Kabir has denied that he was deliberately splitting the anti-BJP vote.