‘I am proud to be a dimagi naxal’: Chidambaram hits back at Modi

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has launched a sharp counterattack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day warning against what he described as “dimagi naxals”, declaring: “I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!”

Chidambaram’s pointed retort came a day after Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, warned that the country may have defeated armed Naxalism in the forests but still faces a threat from people carrying a Maoist ideology within the system.

The Congress leader’s remark has added a political edge to an already contentious debate over the prime minister’s use of the term, which critics say risks casting a wide ideological net over dissenting voices.

In his address, Modi alleged that people with a Maoist mindset had entrenched themselves in the “corridors of power”, including as advisers to government committees, and had influenced public policy. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and to “identify and isolate” such people.

Modi also highlighted his government’s campaign against armed Naxalism since 2014, saying decades of Maoist violence had devastated communities and extinguished the aspirations of millions of young people. He cited the deaths of more than 3,500 police and security personnel during the conflict.