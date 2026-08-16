PM’s worrying dog whistle about ‘dimagi Naxals’ and promise of a ‘civil defence force’

Towards the end of his ‘shortest ever’ Independence Day address on 15 August 2026, prime minister Narendra Modi patted his own back for ridding the country of Maoist violence. However, he went on to add that though one group of armed rebels have been eliminated, there were still people with a ‘naxal’ mindset who needed to be identified and isolated. Individuals with Maoist ideology had made their presence felt in the corridors of power in the country, he claimed, even as ‘advisors’ to the government. Maoist ideology determined the government’s policy, he said, without elaborating.

To quote from his speech in Hindi, rendered in English on the website narendramodi.in, the prime minister then went on to say, “We have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals from the forests and liberating the country from that menace. However, while the armed Naxals are gone, the mental Naxals remain, and these mental Naxals are on the lookout for an opportunity. They are looking for ways of violence and anarchy. They are resorting to various tactics to drag society onto the wrong path. We must identify these mental Naxals, isolate them, and steer the nation's youth toward the mainstream effort of transforming India into a developed nation.”