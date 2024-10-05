I will not resign for any reason: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah reiterated on Saturday, 5 October, that he would not tender his resignation for any reason.

“I do not fear either the BJP or the JD(S),” he underlined.

Speaking to reporters in Raichur, he stated, why are the discussions and speculations done at this stage? Is it possible to tender resignation over false allegations if the demands are made? They are false allegations. “We will give answers to the false allegations and present the ground realities before the people,” CM Siddaramaiah stated in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

“I am not afraid of those parties because I have not done anything wrong. I need to be fearful if I have committed any wrongdoing. Has anyone stated that I have committed a mistake? If false allegations surface, will anyone resign?” Siddaramaiah said.