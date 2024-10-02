As ED targets Siddaramaiah, Congress accuses Modi govt of political vendetta

The Congress party has accused the Modi government of using central investigative agencies to target Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah as part of a broader strategy to destabilise the Congress-led state government.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), along with the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has launched investigations into alleged irregularities in the MUDA land case. However, their targeting of the chief minister has sparked allegations of political harassment.

Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) Jairam Ramesh described the probes as part of a "politics of vengeance".

"Since May 25, 2023, Delhi has been attempting to destabilise the Karnataka government. Cases have been filed by the Income Tax [department], CBI and now the ED, all aimed at scaring and intimidating us. But we will not be cowed down," said Ramesh.