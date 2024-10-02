As ED targets Siddaramaiah, Congress accuses Modi govt of political vendetta
95 per cent of the cases filed by the ED involve opposition leaders
The Congress party has accused the Modi government of using central investigative agencies to target Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah as part of a broader strategy to destabilise the Congress-led state government.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), along with the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has launched investigations into alleged irregularities in the MUDA land case. However, their targeting of the chief minister has sparked allegations of political harassment.
Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) Jairam Ramesh described the probes as part of a "politics of vengeance".
"Since May 25, 2023, Delhi has been attempting to destabilise the Karnataka government. Cases have been filed by the Income Tax [department], CBI and now the ED, all aimed at scaring and intimidating us. But we will not be cowed down," said Ramesh.
"We will complete our full term and fulfill the guarantees we made to the people," Ramesh emphasised on behalf of the Congress government in Karnataka.
Echoing Ramesh’s argument, senior Congress leader and head of he Congress‘ legal cell Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the BJP of manipulating the ED to undermine the Congress government.
"The ED is acting as the BJP’s election demolition branch, blatantly targeting opposition leaders. This is not mere coincidence but a deliberate attempt to browbeat, bulldoze, and harass an elected government," he said.
Singhvi highlighted the selective nature of the ED’s investigations, pointing out that 95 per cent of its political cases involve opposition leaders.
Singhvi also noted how political figures in Maharashtra who have aligned with the BJP have seen their cases suddenly dismissed.
"The moment someone switches sides, their cases mysteriously vanish," Singhvi added, underscoring the BJP's alleged use of the ED to serve its political interests.
Siddaramaiah himself has questioned the grounds for the ED’s case against him, which involves alleged irregularities in land allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
"I don’t understand how this constitutes a money-laundering case," he remarked, maintaining that there was no wrongdoing in the allotment of compensatory sites to his wife, Parvathi B.M.
The ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the case, which centres on the allotment of 14 MUDA sites to Parvathi.
Siddaramaiah has denied any misconduct on his part and repeatedly affirmed that he will not be resigning over these allegations. "I have always worked with a clear conscience. There is no need for me to step down," he said.
In a bid to quell the controversy, Parvathi voluntarily relinquished the sites, stating, "No property is worth more than my husband’s respect, dignity, and peace of mind." The MUDA has acknowledged her decision and will seek legal advice on the next steps.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines