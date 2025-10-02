ICDS@50: Ramesh hails scheme’s impact on child welfare, flags governance gaps

On the 50th anniversary of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday, 2 September, highlighted the scheme’s vital role in child welfare while pointing out shortcomings in its governance.

Launched by then-prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, the ICDS has since been renamed and subsumed under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0. However, Ramesh said, “Unfortunately, the governance of the scheme has not kept pace with the name change.”

Celebrating its milestone, Ramesh noted that India now has 13.96 lakh anganwadi centres, providing early education, health, and nutrition services to over 7.65 crore children. “Over the decades, ICDS has been pivotal in improving India’s human development indicators. It is one of the largest child-welfare programmes in the world,” he added.

