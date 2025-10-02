J&K Congress backs Ladakhis’ demand for judicial probe into Leh violence

Bhalla also condemned Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta for his “unwarranted and irresponsible” comments blaming Nepalese and residents of Jammu’s Doda district for the Leh unrest. Calling the remarks “in bad taste” and harmful to India’s image, Bhalla stressed that such sweeping generalisations sent the “wrong signals.”

Highlighting the historical bonds between India and Nepal, Bhalla said:

“Nepal and Nepalese people have had friendly ties with India for centuries. Gorkhas are known for their honesty, loyalty and bravery, and have laid down their lives in defence of the nation. Millions of Nepalese work in India and millions of Indians work in Nepal without any discrimination or enmity.”

He urged the LG to exercise restraint in public statements, particularly in view of India’s diplomatic relations with Nepal and the welfare of lakhs of Indians employed there.

Turning his attention to Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla criticised the Centre for failing to announce a comprehensive package for flood-hit regions of the Union Territory. He alleged that urgent repair and restoration works were being neglected, leaving affected people in distress.

Blaming what he termed the “dual control system” in J&K for delays in relief and rehabilitation, Bhalla said:

“The 28 BJP MPs and MLAs from J&K should impress upon their government to fulfil its promise and restore statehood without further delay. The dual system is a hurdle in relief, rehabilitation and restoration.”

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid escalating tensions in Ladakh, where the demand for constitutional safeguards, jobs for locals, and statehood has grown stronger since the region was carved out as a separate Union Territory in August 2019. The recent violence in Leh has added urgency to these demands, with political and social groups across Ladakh uniting to press for justice and constitutional rights.

Bhalla’s intervention marks one of the strongest endorsements from the J&K Congress in favour of Ladakh’s demands, placing fresh pressure on the BJP-led government at the Centre to respond to the unrest in the strategically important Himalayan region.

With PTI inputs