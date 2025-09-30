Govt showing colonial mindset in Leh: Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is treating the people of Ladakh with a “colonial mindset” and weakening the security of India’s border states, alleged civil society members and activists at a press conference in Delhi’s Press Club.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav said the people of Ladakh are demanding dignity and democracy, but the Modi government is only “counting money”.

“This is a colonial mindset,” he remarked, warning that the Centre should be grateful Ladakh has not gone the way of Manipur.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan also lashed out at the government, terming the arrest of climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) “illegal and unjust”.

“Even after five days, the detention order has not been served. This is against the law and principles of justice,” Bhushan said, adding that Wangchuk’s wife has not even been formally informed of his arrest.

Bhushan described Wangchuk’s arrest as arbitrary: “There is no evidence against him. Under the NSA, the government doesn’t need evidence — mere suspicion is enough. That is why he was arrested under the NSA”

Yadav further accused the Modi government of destabilising sensitive frontier regions. “Be it Manipur, Assam, or Ladakh — every border state has become unstable under Modi’s reign,” he said, rejecting the BJP’s claim that Wangchuk was responsible for the recent violence in Leh. “In fact, the opposite is true. Wangchuk helped stop the violence. He showed courage by immediately calling off the protest after the violence,” Yadav added.