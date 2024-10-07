Identify fake videos, get rewarded: Mamata Banerjee urges women

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 6 October, urged the state's women to assist police in identifying fake videos and misinformation that contribute to rising criminal activities.

Banerjee emphasised that those who help police identify and apprehend offenders would receive rewards or job opportunities.

"Whenever you notice the spread of false information, I am entrusting you women with the responsibility to take to Facebook and X, post those images marked as 'fake,' and send them to the police cyber crime unit. I encourage you to unite," she said.