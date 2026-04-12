If RSS so admirable, celebrities visiting shakhas must send their kids too: Priyank Kharge
Congress leader questions endorsement of shakhas; critics cite films for ‘selective political storytelling’
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday took a swipe at the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and the BJP in a social media post referring to actor Ranveer Singh, triggering a wider political debate that has also drawn attention to recent films accused of presenting selective political narratives.
In a post on X, Kharge questioned why leaders and public figures who praise RSS shakhas do not send their own children to participate.
“If RSS shakhas are really as admirable as celebrities and BJP leaders make them out to be, then surely they should be the first to send their own children there,” he said.
He added, “One hopes, then, that we will soon see star kids lining up to join shakhas, drinking gau mutra, becoming Gau Rakshaks and Dharam Rakshaks.”
There was no immediate response from the BJP or the RSS.
Political messaging and cultural debate
Kharge’s remarks come amid ongoing exchanges between the Congress and the BJP over cultural symbols, ideology and public messaging, with both sides increasingly invoking popular culture and celebrity associations.
The reference to Ranveer Singh follows recent reports and discussions around public figures engaging with RSS-linked activities, which have drawn both support and criticism across political lines.
Analysts say such exchanges reflect a broader contest over how cultural institutions and narratives are framed in public discourse.
Focus shifts to pro-BJP cinema narratives
The debate has also revived scrutiny of recent political-action films such as Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, which have faced criticism for what they describe as selective use of real events to construct politically aligned narratives.
The biggest issue with the two-part film is that despite clearly mentioining in the disclaimer that the movie is a fictional account, it uses real footage of Narendra Modi swearing in as Prime Minister and his address to the nation on the eve of the demonetisation debacle.
While the films are presented as being “based on real events”, critics argue that several plotlines blur the line between fact and fiction in ways that favour a particular political interpretation.
Demonetisation storyline under scrutiny
The criticism is sharper in Dhurandhar 2, particularly over its depiction of demonetisation.
The film reportedly presents the 2016 policy as a covert anti-terror operation, termed “Operation Green Leaf”, portraying it as a strategic strike against counterfeit currency and terror financing.
Commentators argue that this reframing overlooks the broader debate around demonetisation, including its economic impact and contested outcomes.
The film is also said to incorporate footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 8 November 2016 address into the narrative, which critics say lends factual weight to a fictionalised argument.
Another point of contention is the portrayal of counterfeit currency as a large-scale systemic threat. Analysts note that counterfeit notes constituted a small fraction of overall circulation, suggesting the film amplifies the issue to support its storyline.
Recasting political timelines
Beyond individual events, critics highlight a broader pattern across the films of contrasting governance phases.
Earlier administrations are often depicted as ineffective or constrained, while a later political order is portrayed as decisive and efficient, aligning with a strong-state narrative.
Analysts also point out that counter-terror operations and cross-border actions took place under previous governments, including during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, though many such actions were not publicly disclosed at the time.
They argue that presenting decisive action as unique to one political phase creates an incomplete historical picture.
‘Soft propaganda’ debate
Critics have described the films as examples of “soft propaganda”, where political messaging is conveyed through framing rather than explicit endorsement.
By portraying certain policies as strategic successes and simplifying complex issues into clear outcomes, the films are seen as reinforcing a favourable political narrative.
Reports of audience reactions to scenes featuring real political footage have also been cited as evidence of the emotional impact of such storytelling.
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