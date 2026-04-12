If RSS so admirable, celebrities visiting shakhas must send their kids too: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday took a swipe at the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and the BJP in a social media post referring to actor Ranveer Singh, triggering a wider political debate that has also drawn attention to recent films accused of presenting selective political narratives.

In a post on X, Kharge questioned why leaders and public figures who praise RSS shakhas do not send their own children to participate.

“If RSS shakhas are really as admirable as celebrities and BJP leaders make them out to be, then surely they should be the first to send their own children there,” he said.

He added, “One hopes, then, that we will soon see star kids lining up to join shakhas, drinking gau mutra, becoming Gau Rakshaks and Dharam Rakshaks.”

There was no immediate response from the BJP or the RSS.

Political messaging and cultural debate

Kharge’s remarks come amid ongoing exchanges between the Congress and the BJP over cultural symbols, ideology and public messaging, with both sides increasingly invoking popular culture and celebrity associations.

The reference to Ranveer Singh follows recent reports and discussions around public figures engaging with RSS-linked activities, which have drawn both support and criticism across political lines.

Analysts say such exchanges reflect a broader contest over how cultural institutions and narratives are framed in public discourse.

Focus shifts to pro-BJP cinema narratives

The debate has also revived scrutiny of recent political-action films such as Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, which have faced criticism for what they describe as selective use of real events to construct politically aligned narratives.