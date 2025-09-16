The Bengal Files: Banned by no one, watched by even fewer

Despite weeks of high-decibel marketing, impassioned video pleas, and the familiar rallying cries of victimhood, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files has delivered a performance at the box office as flat as its character arcs.

Touted as the third and 'most explosive' instalment of Agnihotri’s Files trilogy — after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022) — the film ostensibly set out to narrate the saga of the horrifying communal riots triggered by Direct Action Day in 1946 Bengal. What it did not anticipate was an unplanned twist: audiences simply didn’t show up.

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned a modest Rs 0.3 crore on day 11, taking its total earnings to Rs 14.4 crore. This pales in comparison to the filmmaker’s earlier outings, especially The Kashmir Files, which was a surprise commercial juggernaut in 2022.

A muted occupancy rate of 16.65 per cent on 15 September, a Monday, signals what many industry analysts delicately call 'a significant decline' — or, in less diplomatic terms, a box-office collapse.

Banned or just ignored?

While The Bengal Files is technically not banned anywhere, Agnihotri has taken to social media and press interviews claiming an “unofficial ban” in West Bengal, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of intimidating theatre owners. A closed-door screening had to be arranged on 13 September at the National Library in Kolkata, under tight CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) security.