West Bengal: Of the Matua vote and Gopal the ‘goat’

In West Bengal, caste loyalties do not usually supersede political allegiance nor is caste a determinant of how political allegiance is established. But then, these are unusual times. A head-spinning shift is underway, centred around caste identity, ‘ghuspethiyas’ (infiltrators) and the so-called ‘Bangladeshi language speakers’. The ignorance embedded in the framing of that category (what’s ‘Bangladeshi language’?!) seems to matter little as the BJP goes about its business of trying to polarise the electorate and consolidate the Hindu vote.

Even as it tries to sow doubts and hatred against alleged infiltrators, its attention is currently fixated on the Matuas, who trace their origins to Bangladesh (earlier East Pakistan). A handful of Matuas — a Scheduled Caste community also identified by the caste moniker ‘Namasudra’ — trickled into West Bengal and Tripura during the Partition. Most of those who had stayed back at the time fled to India during the 1971 war.

Matuas constitute a little over 17 per cent of West Bengal’s scheduled caste population, making them the second largest SC group in the state after the Rajbongshis. As per Matua Mahasangh office-bearers Tanmoy Biswas and Sukhendu Gayen, the community’s population is between 2.5 crore and 2.75 crore, of which 1.7 crore are voters.

The Matua vote has considerable value in at least 12 (of 42) Lok Sabha constituencies and over a hundred (of 294) Assembly segments in the state. These are spread over the border districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Howrah, North and South Dinajpur, and parts of Cooch Behar. The community forms the majority in at least 21 Assembly segments; the Assembly has 68 seats reserved for SCs.