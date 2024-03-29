I-T dept should demand Rs 4,600 crore from BJP: Congress

A day after it was served a new notice from the income tax (I-T) department amounting to Rs 1,823 crore as penalty for alleged discrepancies in previous years' tax returns, the Congress on Friday once again accused the ruling BJP of resorting to 'tax terrorism' in a bid to weaken Opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media at a press conference, general secretary in-charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "The BJP's actions constitute tax terrorism, aiming to weaken the Congress financially."

Alongside Ramesh, party treasurer Ajay Maken also addressed media, and contended that the I-T authorities have unfairly targeted the party. He alleged that it is actually the ruling BJP which has violated income tax laws, but has not been served any notice.

Maken called on tax authorities to raise a demand of more than Rs 4,600 crore against the ruling party at the Centre.

Saying that the BJP is being given exemptions under cover of the same I-T rules using which the Congress is being harassed, Maken said the I-T department took away Rs 135 crore from the Congress by claiming the party owed Rs 14 lakh, but there was no name or address of those who had donated Rs 42 crore to the BJP, and no action was taken on it.