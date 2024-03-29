I-T dept should demand Rs 4,600 crore from BJP: Congress
Party says the BJP is being given exemptions under cover of the same I-T rules using which the Congress is being harassed
A day after it was served a new notice from the income tax (I-T) department amounting to Rs 1,823 crore as penalty for alleged discrepancies in previous years' tax returns, the Congress on Friday once again accused the ruling BJP of resorting to 'tax terrorism' in a bid to weaken Opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing the media at a press conference, general secretary in-charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "The BJP's actions constitute tax terrorism, aiming to weaken the Congress financially."
Alongside Ramesh, party treasurer Ajay Maken also addressed media, and contended that the I-T authorities have unfairly targeted the party. He alleged that it is actually the ruling BJP which has violated income tax laws, but has not been served any notice.
Maken called on tax authorities to raise a demand of more than Rs 4,600 crore against the ruling party at the Centre.
Saying that the BJP is being given exemptions under cover of the same I-T rules using which the Congress is being harassed, Maken said the I-T department took away Rs 135 crore from the Congress by claiming the party owed Rs 14 lakh, but there was no name or address of those who had donated Rs 42 crore to the BJP, and no action was taken on it.
"We have analysed all violations by the BJP using the same parameters they used to analyse our alleged violations. The BJP owes a penalty of Rs 4,600 crore. The income tax department should raise demand to the BJP to pay this amount," Maken said, describing the I-T department as a "frontal organisation" of the BJP.
The IT department, in fresh notices, asked Congress to pay Rs 1,823 crore as tax dues as per the following breakdown:
Rs 54 crore for FY 1993-94
Rs 182 crore for FY 2016-17
Rs 179 crore for FY 2017-18
Rs 918 crore for FY 2018-19
Rs 490 crore for FY 2019-20
Maken announced that the Congress will imminently seek recourse from the Supreme Court regarding the department's demands.
Alongside, Ramesh accused the BJP of accumulating Rs 8,200 crore through the "electoral bonds scam," utilising methods such as "pre-paid, post-paid, post-raid bribes, and shell companies."
The issuance of fresh notices to the Congress followed the Delhi High Court's dismissal of the party's plea contesting the initiation of tax reassessment proceedings.
With the court's decision standing firm, the Congress finds itself embroiled in a contentious legal battle with the I-T department, while simultaneously intensifying its allegations against the BJP.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines