Senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, are expected to join a 'Constitution Protection March' in Bhopal on 12 December, with the Congress anticipating a turnout of up to 1.5 lakh people.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has sought permission to hold the rally at Lal Parade Ground. The party expects between one lakh and 1.5 lakh people to attend, MP Congress media coordinator Abhinav Barolia told PTI.

The march is part of the Congress's planned nationwide campaign in December against what it describes as 'vote chori (theft)' and to protect the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi and Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to spearhead the campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has said safeguarding democracy and every citizen's right to vote remains the party's foremost priority.

Barolia said Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee would attend the Bhopal event. The march is scheduled to begin at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, where Rahul Gandhi will pay floral tributes to the architect of the Constitution. It will proceed past the district court, the old jail and the control room before culminating at Lal Parade Ground, where a rally will be held.