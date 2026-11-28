Rahul, Kharge, Mamata, Akhilesh to join Bhopal Constitution march on 12 Dec
Madhya Pradesh Congress is seeking Lal Parade Ground permission and advance access to prepare
Senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, are expected to join a 'Constitution Protection March' in Bhopal on 12 December, with the Congress anticipating a turnout of up to 1.5 lakh people.
The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has sought permission to hold the rally at Lal Parade Ground. The party expects between one lakh and 1.5 lakh people to attend, MP Congress media coordinator Abhinav Barolia told PTI.
The march is part of the Congress's planned nationwide campaign in December against what it describes as 'vote chori (theft)' and to protect the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi and Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to spearhead the campaign.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has said safeguarding democracy and every citizen's right to vote remains the party's foremost priority.
Barolia said Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee would attend the Bhopal event. The march is scheduled to begin at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, where Rahul Gandhi will pay floral tributes to the architect of the Constitution. It will proceed past the district court, the old jail and the control room before culminating at Lal Parade Ground, where a rally will be held.
The Congress, however, is yet to receive clearance for the venue. Party media department chairman Mukesh Nayak said the organisation was awaiting the administration's decision and expressed concern that permission could be delayed or denied, as he alleged had happened during Rahul Gandhi's programme in Indore.
Nayak said uncertainty over the venue was hampering preparations, adding that the party needed access to the ground at least seven days before the rally to set up domes, sound systems, barricades and other infrastructure.
The Congress has appealed to the administration to allot the venue well in advance to ensure arrangements are completed on time. A party delegation, including Nayak and other office-bearers, met additional commissioner of police Monika Shukla on Friday, 27 November and submitted a memorandum seeking permission to use Lal Parade Ground.
Nayak said Shukla told the delegation that the approval process required consultations with the traffic department and the Seventh Battalion. The application would be routed to the battalion through police headquarters, and the Congress would be informed of the decision by Saturday or Sunday, he said.
With PTI inputs