INDIA bloc leaders protest in Patna, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

INDIA bloc leaders march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged SIR irregularities.

Police stop the protesters near the Election Commission office in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders meet Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, led by RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav, took to the streets on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Leaders of the RJD, Congress, Left and smaller allies, including several MPs and legislators, gathered at Shaheed Smarak, a memorial to the martyrs of the Quit India movement adjoining the Vidhan Sabha premises, for a march to the Lok Bhavan.

The procession was stopped barely 100 metres from the starting point, near the Election Commission office, where police had erected barricades and deployed a heavy contingent of personnel.

“It is appalling. We have informed the honourable governor that we will be visiting him in a peaceful procession. Yet I can see a few police personnel brandishing AK-47 rifles. This is the dictatorial attitude of the ruling NDA that Gyanesh Kumar is abetting,” alleged Yadav, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Yadav attempted to cross the barricades but was stopped by police personnel. Several leaders were seen falling on the road amid the commotion, while CPI(ML) leader and former MLA Ajit Kushwaha fainted and was taken away for medical assistance.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that Yadav and some other leaders were taken to the Lok Bhavan, where they met Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. Some protesters who were “very unruly” were detained, he said, adding that action would be taken in accordance with the law.