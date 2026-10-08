INDIA bloc leaders protest in Patna, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation
Tejashwi Yadav alleges the NDA is “destroying democracy” and accuses authorities of protecting the CEC
INDIA bloc leaders march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged SIR irregularities.
Police stop the protesters near the Election Commission office in Patna.
Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders meet Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.
The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, led by RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav, took to the streets on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Leaders of the RJD, Congress, Left and smaller allies, including several MPs and legislators, gathered at Shaheed Smarak, a memorial to the martyrs of the Quit India movement adjoining the Vidhan Sabha premises, for a march to the Lok Bhavan.
The procession was stopped barely 100 metres from the starting point, near the Election Commission office, where police had erected barricades and deployed a heavy contingent of personnel.
“It is appalling. We have informed the honourable governor that we will be visiting him in a peaceful procession. Yet I can see a few police personnel brandishing AK-47 rifles. This is the dictatorial attitude of the ruling NDA that Gyanesh Kumar is abetting,” alleged Yadav, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.
Yadav attempted to cross the barricades but was stopped by police personnel. Several leaders were seen falling on the road amid the commotion, while CPI(ML) leader and former MLA Ajit Kushwaha fainted and was taken away for medical assistance.
Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that Yadav and some other leaders were taken to the Lok Bhavan, where they met Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. Some protesters who were “very unruly” were detained, he said, adding that action would be taken in accordance with the law.
RJD MP Misa Bharti, Yadav’s elder sister, also joined the procession. She said the march had been peaceful and accused the police of acting in a “high-handed manner”.
“We are up against this very attitude of the powers that be,” she told reporters.
After emerging from the Lok Bhavan, Yadav referred to recent police action against protesting students and said, “It seems the opposition leaders are next on the hit list of the dictatorial regime.”
He also took a swipe at Kumar by paraphrasing a popular children’s rhyme: “Gyanu, Gyanu, yes papa. Stealing votes, no papa. Open the newspaper, ha ha ha.”
Yadav accused the CEC of allegedly helping the ruling BJP gain an unfair advantage in elections.
Despite the heavy police deployment, hundreds of INDIA bloc supporters gathered near the Lok Bhavan while Yadav and other delegates were meeting the governor.
State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi arrived at the Lok Bhavan during the protest and was met with slogans including “vote chor kahaan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein”. RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh attempted to climb onto the bonnet of his vehicle but was pulled down by police before the car entered the premises.
State Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram accompanied Yadav to the governor’s meeting wearing handcuffs. “This is to highlight the fact that democracy is in chains,” he told reporters.
Former state minister and Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani was also part of the delegation. He said the governor had assured them that their memorandum would be forwarded to the authorities concerned.
“Though we know nothing is going to come of it. We must brace for a long fight,” Sahani said.