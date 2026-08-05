INDIA Bloc seeks Shah’s statement on student crackdown, Ram Temple donations

The Opposition intensified its offensive against the Centre on Wednesday, staging a high-voltage protest march inside the Parliament House complex and demanding that Union home minister Amit Shah make a statement on the police crackdown on students, the purported misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the long-pending restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the INDIA bloc marched from the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar, carrying placards and raising slogans against the government.

The protest witnessed participation from leaders across Opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, JMM's Mahua Maji and RSP's N.K. Premachandran.

Taking a direct swipe at the home minister, Kharge questioned his absence from Parliament and accused the government of evading accountability.

"They are disrespecting Parliament. It has been so many days but they don't want to step inside the House. What is the issue in coming to the House and giving a statement?" Kharge told reporters.

He further asked, "Are they deaf and dumb?"