India facing threat to unity, PM Modi going against Constitution: Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM also takes swipe at PM for calling the Indian Constitution his 'veda' and bowing before Parliament after he was elected
Stating that the country's secularism and unity are under threat and that an attempt is being made to destroy social justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of functioning against the Constitution of India.
"After he came to power, the Prime Minister said the Indian Constitution was his 'veda' and even bowed before Parliament. But now he is going against the Constitution. People should realise this and oppose it," the chief minister said while addressing a meeting at the Kerala Media Academy in Kochi.
"There's a threat to India's unity and diversity, and secularism, and an attempt is being made to destroy social justice. Through this, they (the BJP) are attempting to destroy India. We strongly oppose this," Stalin, who is the also the president of the DMK, said.
For some, the mention of the word 'Dravidam' is causing "irritation," he said, and added that the people of both the states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, belong to the same Dravidian family. He appealed to the people of both states to function like a "double-barrelled gun" to protect India.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines