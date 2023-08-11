I.N.D.I.A protests against Adhir’s suspension in front of Parliament

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance parties staged a protest in the Parliament against the suspension of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on August 11.

The grand old party's chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that the government wants to “suppress democracy” and does not want to “follow the Constitution” to run the House.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) party MPs including Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi staged a protest near the BR Ambedkar statue in Parliament.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said: “Today we are staging a protest near Ambedkar statue because the Constitution is being sidelined. BJP government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji does not want to run the House as per the Constitution.”

He said that the rules, and regulations are being sidelined and they are threatening every member.