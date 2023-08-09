Rahul put the voice of India in Lok Sabha: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hailed the speech of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha saying that he has put the voice of India in the Lok Sabha.

“Rahul Gandhi put the voice of India in the Lok Sabha today. Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru had said — ‘Bharat Mata’, are the people of India only,” Kharge in a tweet said.

Attacking the government over Manipur violence, which found brief mention in Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha, Kharge said: “Our own brothers and sisters are facing the violence in Manipur, they are suffering due to the insensitivity of the BJP. Modi ji's ministers are talking here and there, but they are not telling how the violence happened, why it was allowed to spread, why the Prime Minister did not appeal for peace, why did not go there and ask the people about their sorrows and pains?”

“Does the Modi government have nothing to do with the suffering of the people? Is all their politics just to get votes?” the Leader of Opposotion in Rajya Sabha questioned.