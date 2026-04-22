Pahalgam attack anniversary: India remains united against terrorism, says Kharge

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the nation remains steadfast and united in its resolve against terrorism.

Paying tribute to the 26 people who lost their lives in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025, Kharge said their sacrifice would never be forgotten. “The nation will neither forget nor forgive,” he said in a message posted on X, adding that his thoughts remain with the families of the victims.

The attack, carried out in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, was attributed to the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Most of those killed were tourists from different parts of India.