Pahalgam attack anniversary: India remains united against terrorism, says Kharge
Congress chief pays tribute to victims and armed forces, recalling sacrifices one year after deadly Kashmir attack
On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the nation remains steadfast and united in its resolve against terrorism.
Paying tribute to the 26 people who lost their lives in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025, Kharge said their sacrifice would never be forgotten. “The nation will neither forget nor forgive,” he said in a message posted on X, adding that his thoughts remain with the families of the victims.
The attack, carried out in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, was attributed to the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Most of those killed were tourists from different parts of India.
Kharge also honoured the courage and sacrifice of India’s armed forces, who responded to the attack through Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted militant infrastructure and military positions in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
He further remembered civilians living along the border who lost their lives in cross-border shelling following the attack, describing their sacrifice as deeply embedded in the nation’s collective memory.
“The spirit of India stands unbroken, resolute and united against every act of terrorism,” Kharge said, emphasising national solidarity in the face of continued security challenges.
With PTI inputs
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