India to UN: Abolish Security Council veto powers or give them to new permanent members

Pressing its case for reforming the UN Security Council, India has said that either the veto rights should be abolished or be given also to new permanent members in a reformed Council.

"Either all nations are treated equally in the context of voting rights or else the new permanent members must also be given the veto," Pratik Mathur, a counsellor at India's UN Mission said on Wednesday at the General Assembly.

"Extension of veto to new members, in our view, will have no adverse impact on the effectiveness of an enlarged Council," he said, countering arguments made by some countries against expanding permanent membership.