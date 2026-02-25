Indo-US trade deal one-sided, should be put on hold: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the Indo-US interim trade deal, calling it “distinctly one-sided” and urging the government to immediately put it on hold, warning that it could prove disastrous for lakhs of farmers across the country.

In a post on X, Rajya Sabha MP and party general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh described as “quite extraordinary” the United States’ decision to impose a 125.87 per cent duty on imports of solar modules from India.

“What does this say of President Trump’s commitment in letter and spirit to the India-US trade deal, so much praised and applauded by his good friend in New Delhi as opening doors for India’s exports to the US?,” he asked.

“Actually, the deal is distinctly one-sided. India’s imports from the US will be freed up but exports to the US will be subject to the whims and fancies of the US president.