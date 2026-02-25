Indo-US trade deal one-sided, should be put on hold: Congress
Jairam Ramesh cites 125.87 per cent US duty on solar imports; after Rahul Gandhi says pact was sealed “under pressure”
The Congress on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the Indo-US interim trade deal, calling it “distinctly one-sided” and urging the government to immediately put it on hold, warning that it could prove disastrous for lakhs of farmers across the country.
In a post on X, Rajya Sabha MP and party general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh described as “quite extraordinary” the United States’ decision to impose a 125.87 per cent duty on imports of solar modules from India.
“What does this say of President Trump’s commitment in letter and spirit to the India-US trade deal, so much praised and applauded by his good friend in New Delhi as opening doors for India’s exports to the US?,” he asked.
“Actually, the deal is distinctly one-sided. India’s imports from the US will be freed up but exports to the US will be subject to the whims and fancies of the US president.
“There is only way forward. India must be bold and put the deal on hold. The deal as it stands will be singularly disastrous for lakhs and lakhs of farmers across the country,” Ramesh said.
The remarks come a day after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Indo-US interim trade deal was sealed “under pressure” and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap what he termed an “anti-farmer” agreement. His comments followed a ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States declaring President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs illegal.
Addressing the ‘Kisan Mahachaupal’ rally in Bhopal on Tuesday, Gandhi described the agreement as “an arrow in the heart of farmers”.
“After the US Supreme Court ruling on the trade deal (global tariffs), I challenge PM Modi to scrap it if he has courage...but he won't be able to do so,” Gandhi said.
Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court held that the tariffs imposed by the president on multiple countries were unlawful, ruling that he had exceeded his authority in introducing the sweeping levies.
With PTI inputs
