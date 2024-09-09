India, West facing unemployment as production moved to China: Rahul Gandhi

India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China isn't as it is dominating global production, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, underscoring the need to focus on manufacturing in India.

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas on Sunday, 8 September Gandhi said there is no shortage of skills in India and the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production.

He also stressed the need to encourage vocational training to bridge the gap between the business system and the education system and flagged the "ideological capture" of the latter.

Gandhi is on a four-day unofficial trip to the US during which he will interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and youths with stops in Dallas, Texas and Washington DC. He also plans to meet lawmakers and senior officials of the US government during his visit to Washington DC beginning Monday.

He arrived in Dallas on Saturday night and was welcomed by dozens of members of the Indian-American community led by senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda and president of Indian National Overseas Congress, USA, Mohinder Gilzian.

"The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem... But many countries in the world don't have an employment problem. China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem," Gandhi said.