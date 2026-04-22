Pahalgam attack anniversary: India will never bow to terror, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India remains united and resolute against terrorism as he paid tribute to those killed in the Pahalgam attack on its first anniversary.

Remembering the 26 victims of the 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi said their sacrifice continues to resonate across the country. In a message posted in Hindi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha stated that India would neither forget the loss of innocent lives nor forgive those responsible.

“The memory of the innocent lives so ruthlessly taken continues to shake us,” he said, adding that the grief of the victims’ families is shared by the entire nation.