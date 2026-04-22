Pahalgam attack anniversary: India will never bow to terror, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader pays tribute to victims and reiterates national unity one year after deadly Kashmir attack
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India remains united and resolute against terrorism as he paid tribute to those killed in the Pahalgam attack on its first anniversary.
Remembering the 26 victims of the 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi said their sacrifice continues to resonate across the country. In a message posted in Hindi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha stated that India would neither forget the loss of innocent lives nor forgive those responsible.
“The memory of the innocent lives so ruthlessly taken continues to shake us,” he said, adding that the grief of the victims’ families is shared by the entire nation.
Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the country’s unity in the face of terrorism remains unwavering. “India will never bow before forces that spread hatred and fear. We will confront them with greater strength, unity and resolve,” he said.
The attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, was attributed to the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Most of those killed were tourists visiting from various parts of India.
In response to the incident, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting militant infrastructure and military positions in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Rahul Gandhi said the sacrifice of those who died in the attack would remain “indelible in the soul of India”, underscoring the country’s continued determination to stand firm against terrorism.
With PTI inputs
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